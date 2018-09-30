Ancelotti: Ronaldo still the same menacing opponent

Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti paid tribute to Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo after his former player picked apart his new side in the Bianconeri’s 3-1 win.

Ancelotti coached Ronaldo at Real Madrid, but the Portuguese superstar showed his former boss no favours on Saturday, setting up two goals and playing a role in the the third for Juve.

“I’ve seen the usual Ronaldo, a player very important for his side,” Ancelotti said, according to FourFourTwo.

“He is constantly in the game and always a danger for opponents. He is always present in attack and, as I said before, he adds extra value to Serie A.

“It’s a pleasure to watch him playing in Italy.”

A former Juventus coach himself, Ancelotti received a hostile reception from the home fans at Allianz Stadium, and as gracious as he was towards Ronaldo, he couldn’t resist a cheeky response to them.

“The chants were normal. I’ll console myself with the 2003 Champions League trophy,” he quipped.

Napoli now trail Juventus by six points, with the Bianconeri sitting top of the table and the Partenopei six points behind.