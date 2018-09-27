Allegri hails ‘mature’ Juve performance

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri was impressed by his team’s approach against Bologna as they clinched a 2-0 victory on Wednesday.

Paulo Dybala opened the scoring for the hosts in the 11th minute at Allianz Stadium, before Blaise Matuidi doubled the lead five minutes later, with Cristiano Ronaldo providing the assist.

Allegri was pleased that his charges did not underestimate the visitors, who are sitting 18th in the standings, and produced a professional performance to maintain their perfect start to the season.

“I was very happy with the way we approached the match – there was no sign of arrogance, no suggestion we thought the points were already in the bag,” he told the press after the game.

“We gave the ball away a few times too many in the second half but overall I can see we’re improving.

“The more time these players spend together the better they get to know each other and improve their understanding. They’ve shown great maturity: they can read the game and understand when to keep the ball and not risk losing it.

“Our win against Valencia was great for our self-belief but Frosinone proved tough to break down. There are lots of areas where we still need to improve, especially now that we have two big games coming up.”