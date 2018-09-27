Juventus win to seal best start in 88 years

Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t score, but Juventus won again to preserve their perfect record in Serie A, beating Bologna 2-0 as the Turin club sealed their best start to a campaign in 88 years.

Goals from Paulo Dybala and Blaise Matuidi saw Juventus won their first six league games of the season for the third time in a row.

Add last week’s victory over Valencia in the Champions League into the mix, and it means that Massimiliano Allegri’s side have now won their first seven matches of the season in all competitions for the first time since 1930/31.

Juventus dominated proceedings on Wednesday night and enjoyed 77 percent possession.

The first goal came in just the 11th minute as Argentina striker Dybala acrobatically volleyed in a rebound for his first goal of the season after Matuidi’s shot had been saved.

Paulo Dybala scores his first goal of the season! #Juventus pic.twitter.com/Jp3Pqv8K2P — ItalianFootballTV (@IFTVofficial) September 26, 2018

Matuidi then grabbed the second as he smashed in a mishit shot by Cristiano Ronaldo from close range.

Despite several thwarted attempts, Ronaldo failed to add to his three goals so far this campaign.