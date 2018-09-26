Inzaghi: Ronaldo has made Juve the best in Europe

Bologna manager Filippo Inzaghi believes the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo has made Serie A champions Juventus the favourites to win the Champions League.

The Bianconeri have won the last seven Serie A titles and participated in two of the last four Champions League finals, and Inzaghi reckons Ronaldo’s arrival has put them over the edge as the best team in Europe.

Ronaldo, who signed from Real Madrid in the off-season, has scored three goals in his six appearances for the Old Lady this campaign.

Inzaghi’s charges will take on Juve at the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday.

“Juventus are entirely dominant in Italy and in Europe were so close to winning the Champions League,” he told the press ahead of the game.

“With Cristiano Ronaldo, who is the best player in the world, Juventus are the best team in Europe or at least one of the best teams. But that’s nothing new because everybody knows it.

“As I said before, we’ll need to be perfect against Juventus. We hope to surprise everyone as it happened against Roma. We did it once, so now we can repeat it.

“But we know that it will be very difficult.”