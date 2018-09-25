Gattuso critical of ‘two-faced’ Rossoneri

Milan head coach Gennaro Gattuso lamented another game of two halves after Atalanta snatched a dramatic 2-2 draw at the San Siro on Sunday.

CLICK HERE for more Serie A

The Rossoneri got off to a flying start when Gonzalo Higuain opened the scoring in the second minute and they took a 1-0 lead into the break.

Alejandro Gomez hit back for La Dea early in the second half, although Giacomo Bonaventura quickly restored the hosts’ lead.

Take a look at some of the best bits from today's training session at Milanello 📽

Guarda le immagini dell'allenamento dei ragazzi a Milanello 📽 pic.twitter.com/ELNQ0FCtlb — AC Milan (@acmilan) September 24, 2018

However, Emiliano Rigoni equalised in stoppage time to deny Gattuso’s side a second win of the Serie A season – much to the annoyance of the Milan great.

“There is great regret, we are a two-faced team,” Gattuso told Sky Sport Italia. “We played a great first half, in the last half hour we struggled and we suffered against our opponents.

‘It has been happening for four games this time; sometimes we play good football, but that’s not enough, we have to do more.

“We have to improve because if you do not close the games it is normal that they can then become a problem. This is the aspect to be improved.

“Another aspect not to be underestimated is that we struggle to change the type of game and take a few second balls. Even in these aspects, we must grow.

“Playing well is not enough and is not synonymous with victory. We last too little, we give 30-40 minutes and then leave the opponents on the field.

“I know that we played well. But now I would prefer to play badly and have more points in the standings.

“We are giving good performances, but we need continuity of play and mentality. We cannot suffer and keep the field well for 90 minutes.

“There are no alibis. This is a young team, with room for improvement, but we cannot lose ourselves on the way. It’s a fact that what we do is not enough, it’s a team problem.

“Today we had a great first half, but the last half hour worries me.”