Allegri: Ronaldo ‘mentally stronger’ than others

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri says Cristiano Ronaldo showcased his mental strength by scoring late in the 2-0 win over Frosinone on Sunday.

Ronaldo missed a number of chances throughout the Serie A clash but he continued putting himself in positions to score and was rewarded for his relentless play in the 81st minute when he found the back of the net.

Filippo Bernardeschi capped off the win with a second goal in stoppage time.

Allegri believes Ronaldo’s performance demonstrated that the 33-year-old is mentally resilient and will never give up on scoring the decisive goals for the Old Lady.

“Cristiano Ronaldo had many chances and that happens because good balls always end to players that are able to score goals in the box,” Allegri told the press.

“He missed some of these chances, in a few occasions he has been unlucky with the rebounds, but his strength is the fact that he is always into the match, even if he doesn’t score straight away.

“And that’s what happened because to score a goal like that towards the end means that he has a mentality stronger than the others.”