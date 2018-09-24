Ronaldo nets again in Juve win

Cristiano Ronaldo overcame the disappointment of his midweek red card to hit a late goal as Juventus extended their perfect start to the Serie A season.

Ronaldo scored nine minutes from time to put the Italian champions ahead against newly-promoted Frosinone before Juve eventually ran out 2-0 winners.

Juventus had struggled to test Frosinone keeper Marco Sportiello throughout the game thanks to a packed defence, but the Portuguese finally found the net in the 81st minute from eight yards out after a shot was deflected into his path.

Ronaldo Scores!!! 3 Goals in 5 Games! ⚽️ ⚽️ ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/FjID3lTHi9 — Okafor Uchenna (@Uchekush_) September 23, 2018

Federico Bernardeschi fired in Juve’s second in stoppage time after controlling a cross into the box.

Juventus had 72 percent possession in the match, but only mustered eight shots on target from a total of 30.

The victory means Juventus move three points above second-placed Napoli in the Serie A table.

Frosinone stay in 19th position with just one point from their first five games.