Costa hit with four-match ban

Douglas Costa will miss four Serie A games for Juventus after being banned for spitting at Federico Di Francesco.

The 28-year-old Brazilian was involved in a scuffle with the Sassuolo player for which he was yellow carded, before being sent off with the use of VAR, after TV replays showed him spitting in Di Francesco’s face.

The £35.2m signing from FC Bayern München will miss league games with Frosinone, Bologna, Napoli and Udinese but can play in the Champions League clash with Valencia on Wednesday.

Costa used his Instagram account to apologise for the incident, saying: “I want to apologise to all the Juventus fans for this over the top reaction I had during today’s game.

“I also apologise to my teammates, who are always by my side, in good and bad times. It was ugly, I am aware of that and I apologise to everyone for that.

“I want to make clear that this isolated conduct has nothing to do with what I’ve shown throughout my career.”

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri added: “He’s apologised, he’ll pay with a four-match ban and he’ll show with fair play on the pitch that this was an isolated incident.”