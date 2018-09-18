De Laurentiis has another dig at Sarri

Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis has taken another swipe at recently departed coach Maurizio Sarri, claiming that he was “always getting sacked”.

Sarri left Napoli for Chelsea after three top-three finishes in Serie A in as many seasons. However, he failed to deliver a trophy to the Partenopei.

De Laurentiis, who had previously revealed his disappointment at Sarri’s lack of silverware, has criticised him once again, comparing him unfavourably to Carlo Ancelotti, who took charge ahead of this season.

“I’m always close to the team, also because I chose Ancelotti and I’m responsible, like I was with Sarri,” De Laurentiis told reporters.

“This time, however, I feel calmer. Sarri’s doing very well, but he’s suffered many defeats in his life and he was always getting sacked.

“A person stiffened in his human relationships came out of those experiences.”

Sarri has got life at Chelsea off to a magnificent start, winning his opening five Premier League games. The Blues lead Liverpool on goal difference at the top of the table.

Napoli, meanwhile, sits third in Serie A with nine points from four games — the only blip in their campaign to date coming in a 3-0 defeat to Sampdoria.