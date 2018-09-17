Ronaldo’s goals overshadowed by Costa spit

Cristiano Ronaldo finally broke his duck for Juventus on Sunday, bagging both goals in a 2-1 win over Sassuolo.

The Portuguese star was on target for the Serie A champions with two second-half goals, the first a 50th-minute tap-in followed by a low drive 15 minutes later, as Juventus maintained their perfect start to the Serie A season with a fourth win in four games.

Sassuolo’s Senegalese forward Khouma Babacar headed in a late goal for the visitors, but it wasn’t enough.

The joy of Ronaldo getting off the mark was overshadowed by the sending off of Douglas Costa late on.

The Brazilian was red-carded and will probably face a lengthy ban after spitting into the face of Sassuolo’s Frederico Di Francesco.

The two had been involved in a running feud during the game, and came together while challenging for a loose ball, going went head-to-head before Costa spat in his opponent’s face from close range.

The Juve star was red-carded after a VAR review, leaving boss Massimiliano Allegri furious.

“Even if he was fouled, these episodes must not happen,” Allegri said.

“We mustn’t fall for provocation. The game was winding down, we had it in the bag and, instead, we stopped playing as a team, everyone wanted to dribble a bit. Then the other team gets back into the game, some players get irritated and that sort of thing happens.

“It’s only right that [Costa] is fined and he certainly will be. I was surprised by his reaction. We have suffered a goal, a red card and a suspension which will be long.”

Allegri, meanwhile, said he knew was happy for Ronaldo to get a goal at last.

“You just had to see the first three games and how close Ronaldo went to scoring,” said the Juve coach.

“I think he rushed a couple of chances today ?- it looked like he was absolutely desperate to score.

“Football has a way of evening things out and that was the story of the first goal, with the ball bouncing off the post and sitting up for him. The second goal was brilliant. I’m happy for him.”