Report: Secret clause in Ronaldo’s Juve contract revealed

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly has a clause in his contract which guarantees him a five million euros bonus if he scores a goal a game.

Ronaldo joined the Italian giants after a record-breaking spell with Real Madrid where he became the side’s all-time leading scorer, and won the UEFA Champions League on three occasions.

Bianconeri signed the 33-year-old for 100 million euros although he is yet to open his account for the outfit from Turin.

Spanish news provider Don Balon report that the clause is present in the player’s contract, and he would have to start scoring goals soon to win his incentive.

The publication said: “A GOAL PER GAME CLAUSE – If Cristiano Ronaldo is to score an average of a goal per game this season, then a “special” clause will be unlocked.

“In this scenario, Ronaldo would receive an additional 5 million euros in salary money.

“The Portuguese legend hasn’t scored a goal yet for the Bianconeri but he still has a lot of time to recuperate and he has been playing well.”