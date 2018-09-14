De Vrij: Mbappe tougher than Ronaldo

Inter Milan defender Stefan de Vrij placed Kylian Mbappe above Cristiano Ronaldo when asked to name the best attacker he had faced.

De Vrij represented Feyenoord and Lazio before his recent move to Inter, also starring for the Dutch national team. It was while playing for the Oranje that he got a taste of what it was like to defend against Ronaldo.

I’m very happy to join @Inter and start a new chapter in my career! ⚫🔵 #Inter pic.twitter.com/qSoJBQv3v8 — Stefan de Vrij (@Stefandevrij) July 11, 2018

Four years later, he finds himself in the same league as the Portuguese superstar — something which he did not expect.

“I confess, at first I did not believe he was coming to Italy,” de Vrij told Corriere dello Sport.

“But when they [the media] kept saying it, then I started to take note. For Italian football, his arrival in Serie A was positive because it gives a great boost to the whole competition.

“I played against him with the national team in a friendly against Portugal before the 2014 World Cup. It finished 1-1 and he scored on a corner.”

However, when asked who the best attacker he had played against was, de Vrij responded: “That’s Mbappe.”

The Inter defender was spared the challenge of facing Mbappe on Sunday, as the Paris Saint-Germain starlet netted during France’s 2-1 UEFA Nations League win over the Netherlands while the 26-year-old was on the bench.