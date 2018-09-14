Serie A |

What to expect on Cristiano Ronaldo’s fourth Serie A match for Juventus

After three games in Serie A, former Real Madrid star and The Best FIFA Men’s Player top contender Cristiano Ronaldo still finds his footing for Juventus as he hasn’t scored his goals but their match against Sassuolo could be the turning point for the Portuguese superstar. 

During the international break, Ronaldo was not in the line-up for Portugal as Fernando Santos gave the striker the much-needed break from international duties as Cristiano’s still looking for his first goal in the league. Despite the break given to him by the national team gaffer, Ronnie still opted to use this time off to train with Juventus.

Coincidentally, this is not the first time Ronaldo has faced a scoring slump in the first three games of the league. Last season with Real Madrid. Ronaldo faced the same slump firing 23 times in front of goal but all he was firing were blanks.

After the said slump, he then went on to score 26 goals in 27 league matches for Los Blancos. So this is basically nothing new for the 33-year old striker and he’ll definitely be on his way to score a lot in his first season with the Bianconeri. The only thing standing in Ronaldo’s way is the tactical gameplay Serie A has to offer.

Former Real Madrid teammate Raul Albiol did mention that Serie A is way difficult than in La Liga to score when it comes to the Italians’ approach to the game.

His teammates are behind him as well specifically Federico Bernardeschi who looks at Ronaldo as a source of motivation and inspiration for Juve. Even his former teammate at Manchester United Carlos Teves knows Ronaldo’s not stopping to improve himself.

The entire Serie A might be rejoicing right now as they see Ronaldo experience a goal-drought but once he gets his first goal, definitely, the floodgates will open and his teammate Bernardeschi believes everyone will be regretting it once the Portuguese find his footing into the league.

Comments