What to expect on Cristiano Ronaldo’s fourth Serie A match for Juventus

After three games in Serie A, former Real Madrid star and The Best FIFA Men’s Player top contender Cristiano Ronaldo still finds his footing for Juventus as he hasn’t scored his goals but their match against Sassuolo could be the turning point for the Portuguese superstar.

During the international break, Ronaldo was not in the line-up for Portugal as Fernando Santos gave the striker the much-needed break from international duties as Cristiano’s still looking for his first goal in the league. Despite the break given to him by the national team gaffer, Ronnie still opted to use this time off to train with Juventus.

Portugal boss Santos backs #Ronaldo to find scoring form Fernando Santos is certain #Juventus superstar #CristianoRonaldo will soon prove he remains as prolific as ever. pic.twitter.com/jaZDvfomMD — London Football Exchange (@LDNFE) September 10, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo during today’s training session. pic.twitter.com/AkDHPkCUd4 — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuve2017) September 11, 2018

Coincidentally, this is not the first time Ronaldo has faced a scoring slump in the first three games of the league. Last season with Real Madrid. Ronaldo faced the same slump firing 23 times in front of goal but all he was firing were blanks.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s record in his first 3 league games at Real Madrid last season: 23 shots 0 goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s record in his first 3 league games at Juventus:

23 shots 0 goals. pic.twitter.com/2wAbVlgcqe — Spreadex Sports (@SpreadexSport) September 4, 2018

After the said slump, he then went on to score 26 goals in 27 league matches for Los Blancos. So this is basically nothing new for the 33-year old striker and he’ll definitely be on his way to score a lot in his first season with the Bianconeri. The only thing standing in Ronaldo’s way is the tactical gameplay Serie A has to offer.

Former Real Madrid teammate Raul Albiol did mention that Serie A is way difficult than in La Liga to score when it comes to the Italians’ approach to the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t scored in the league for Juventus so far this season

His former Real Madrid teammate Raul Albiol says it’s harder to score in Italy

Albiol says Serie A is more tactical, more defensive and more physical

Ronaldo has surpassed the 40 goals last 8campaigns pic.twitter.com/A90QGsqslB — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) September 10, 2018

His teammates are behind him as well specifically Federico Bernardeschi who looks at Ronaldo as a source of motivation and inspiration for Juve. Even his former teammate at Manchester United Carlos Teves knows Ronaldo’s not stopping to improve himself.

Bernardeschi: “Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest in the History of football, I think we will have to be good at understanding, We have to learn as much as possible from him, his mentality & his desire to work. He’s a champion & I hope he continues to win with us..” [Sky] pic.twitter.com/V5AXTVZjQZ — Cristiano Ronaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) September 12, 2018

???? Carlos Tevez on Cristiano Ronaldo at Man Utd: ?? “Even if I arrived at 7.30am he was already there. I began to ask myself, ‘How can I get rid of this guy?’.” ?? “So one day I arrived at 6am but he was already there! Sleepy, but he was there.”

The entire Serie A might be rejoicing right now as they see Ronaldo experience a goal-drought but once he gets his first goal, definitely, the floodgates will open and his teammate Bernardeschi believes everyone will be regretting it once the Portuguese find his footing into the league.