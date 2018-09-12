Dybala: I’m lucky to play with Ronaldo, Messi

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala says he is lucky to be playing alongside the iconic duo of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The 24-year old has been playing with Messi for Argentina over the past three years and recently became a teammate of Ronaldo at club level, after the Portuguese superstar joined Juve from Real Madrid.

Dybala was speaking with the media after playing for his country in the goalless draw against Colombia on Tuesday.

“Cristiano Ronaldo’s a great player,” Dybala told journalists in Argentina.

“I’m lucky to play with Lionel Messi for Argentina and for some time, I’ve been playing with CR7 for Juventus too.

“Now I have to get myself ready for the next game. We also have the Champions League against Valencia on Wednesday, so we must work to be ready.

“Every game is difficult, so we have to do our best to win them. There’s a long way to until the end of the season.”