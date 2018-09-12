Khedira pens new deal at Juventus

Juventus have announced that midfielder Sami Khedira has penned a new two-year contract extension that ties the German midfielder to the Bianconeri until 2021.

The 31-year-old has been with the Old Lady of Turin since 2015, having joined from Real Madrid, and his new contract includes an option for a third year.

The German has made 113 appearances, winning three Serie A and three Coppa Italia titles during his time with the club.

I just extended my contract at @Juventusfc until 2021. Since my first day I’ve had a special feeling and it quickly felt like home here. I'm very proud to be a part of the great history of the club and of the Juventus family. Let's continue to make black and white history 🏳🏴 pic.twitter.com/Cz5Fk7oZPn — Sami Khedira (@SamiKhedira) September 12, 2018

The new deal ends speculation on the future of the midfielder, who was recently linked with the likes of Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain.

Juventus said on its website: “Since his arrival in 2015, Khedira has been a lynchpin of the Juve midfield always demonstrating technique, class, charisma and experience.

“A world champion in his own right, Khedira has continued to improve each season, evidenced by his best ever goal scoring return of nine goals last year, including a first-ever career hat-trick.

“It’s no coincidence that Khedira is the Juventus midfielder who has played the most minutes over the last three seasons (8882 in all competitions).

“His own personal best goalscoring return in 17/18 was the Bianconeri’s best from a midfielder in Serie A since Andreas Moller, also another German Bianconero in 1993/94.”