Agent: Rodriguez had offers to leave Milan

Ricardo Rodriguez’s agent Gianluca Di Domenico says his client turned down offers to leave AC Milan because he is happy at the Rossoneri.

The Swiss defender was linked with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain as well as a return to the Bundesliga in the off season, but decided to remain at Milan after meeting with management of the club.

The 26-year old arrived at the San Siro from Bundesliga side VFL Wolfsburg in 2017.

“I don’t want to go into the names of the teams, but I can confirm I received a lot of calls from intermediaries and operators for various clubs,” Di Domenico told MilanNews.

“Ricardo never thought of leaving Milan though, you know how much he wanted to come to Milano and Milan.

“He said he wouldn’t leave the Rossoneri easily and those were sincere words, he’s happy to be here and to be playing for such a big club.

“In a recent interview he said he’d have stayed at Milan even if they were out of Europe, because Milan remains a bigger club than many that play in European competition.

“Even if people continue to write that he’ll leave, he’s bound tightly to Milan.”