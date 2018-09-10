Pjanic: Ronaldo gives us something extra

Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic says the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo has added more firepower into the squad in their quest for yet more silverware.

Ronaldo joined the Bianconeri from Real Madrid in a big-money move during the off-season after enjoying a trophy-laden nine years in Spain.

Pjanic believes the Portuguese superstar gives Juve hope of finally ending their struggle to win Champions League, having lost in the final twice in the last four years.

“At Juventus we always play to win competitions,” the Bosnia-Herzegovina international told Pressing.

“In the last four years we’ve reached two Champions League finals and that’s not something to be taken lightly.

“We need something more to win the Champions League. It must be an objective for a such a strong team and club.

“We believe in this dream and we’re on the right track. Ronaldo? He’s our key player, he’s won a lot and he’s one of the best ever.

“Having him in the team gives us all something extra. I’m glad I stayed, the objective is to keep winning with my club.”