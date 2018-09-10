He’s been a well-established name in the sport and no doubt his skills will make his new team look stronger than ever but given his recent form, Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to score in the Serie A for Juventus despite their three consecutive wins in the league.

Since his move to Turin, Ronaldo has been seen as a major face-lift for Juventus not only on a marketing standpoint but also in terms of boosting their bid for the UEFA Champions League title. After three games in the league, Juventus is on top with three wins and seven goals scored.

Looking on the other side of the coin where Ronaldo came from, Real Madrid is currently in seventh heaven. They’re currently in second place behind rivals FC Barcelona but they too have three wins in the bag and a much better goal count at 10 compared to Ronaldo’s Juventus. What’s more painful to see is that in the first three games, Ronaldo hasn’t registered a single goal despite shooting 23 times.

This is not the first time though that he found himself struggling when it comes to scoring goals. In his first three games with his former club Real, he too, also fired 23 times and not scored any goals. A classic reminder that form is temporary and class is permanent.

On the other hand, Real Madrid has been enjoying the options that they were currently provided in the likes of Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio. Benzema, to be specific, has been the man he truly was after Ronaldo moved over to Juventus. He’s currently tied with Lionel Messi at the top of the goal-scoring list with four goals to his name in three matches.

Someone might’ve taken the first steps in replacing Ronaldo in Real Madrid. Looking on Juventus, they’ve yet to utilize the full capacity of Ronnie. He might still be in the adjustment period under Massimiliano Allegri’s side as Juventus’ tactics are far more different than Real Madrid.

Despite this scoring slump, Ronaldo is seen to come back up once he’s comfortable with Allegri’s tactics and will surely be back to scoring goals for his new side. As for Real Madrid, they don’t seem to miss Ronaldo that match given that they have a lot of options up front now that are stepping up in the absence of their prodigal son.