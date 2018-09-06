Inzaghi: Scudetto between Juventus, Napoli

Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi says Juventus and Napoli are miles ahead of the rest of the Serie A clubs and will once again battle it out for the Scudetto.

Juventus have dominated Italian football in the last decade winning seven Serie A titles in a row and this season added the talents of Cristiano Ronaldo to their squad.

The Old Lady of Turin has hit the ground running in the new season and have won all three of their opening matches.

Napoli has also had a decent start under Carlo Ancelotti despite a surprise 3-0 loss to Sampdoria in last weekend’s match.

“Having faced them I think they will play the same role as last season,” Inzaghi told Rai Radio.

“They are two great teams coached by two excellent Coaches in (Max) Allegri and (Carlo) Ancelotti.

“They’ll be the protagonists, Napoli have a great squad even if Juventus remain a step above everyone.

“I don’t think our start was the easiest, but we had decent matches against Napoli and Juventus even if we could have done more.

“The condition is improving though and we have our first win, so now we’ll take advantage of this international break to work and prepare well. Empoli won’t be a simple match.”