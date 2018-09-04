Gabriel unsure of future with Inter

Santos loanee Gabriel Barbosa says he is enjoying his football again in Brazil and is unsure of his future with parent club Inter Milan.

The Brazilian was loaned out to his boyhood club in January, having struggled to make an impact since joining the Nerazzurri in 2016.

‘Gabigol’ has got his groove back at Santos after netting five goals in his last four games, and the 22-year-old admitted he’s loving life back in his homeland.

“(Coach) Cuca’s given me a lot of confidence; he’s talked to me a lot,” Gabriel said at a news conference.

“We’ve been discussing things freely. I think he has an important role in my development and that of the team.

“Regarding the offers I’ve received, I told Cuca that I didn’t want to leave. I needed to stay for him and the fans. The decision to stay was more for my team-mates and the club.

“As for Inter, I didn’t say I want to return but that I should because of my contract. I’m very happy with how well things are going at Santos and for now I’m thinking about them.

“I still have 17 more games to play, I have time to decide if I’ll return or stay. I have to make the most of the opportunities I have here.”