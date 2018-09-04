Donnarumma confident of Milan revival

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has backed the Rossoneri to reclaim its place among the best after a promising start to the new season.

The 19-year old goalkeeper helped Milan clinch a 2-1 victory over Roma over the weekend and is confident his side can compete for honours in the new season.

Donnaruma has managed to keep his place in the starting line-up of Gennaro Gattuso’s side despite the arrival of Pepe Reina, who joined on a free transfer from Napoli before the start of the new season.

Milan have also reinforced their squad with the likes Tiemoue Bakayoko and Gonzalo Higuain, who have joined from Chelsea and Juventus respectively.

“We’re a great group,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“We strongly wanted success against Roma. Our objective is to take Milan back to where they belong, which is in the Champions League, and we’ll do everything to achieve it.

“I always accept criticism, I’m a quiet lad who always gives his best in training.”