Attacking, Exciting: Why Serie A is the league to watch this season

For better part of around 15 years of this century, Serie A has been a little looked down upon in terms of enjoyability among the top European leagues. But that’s certainly not the case this season.

Despite Juventus winning an almost unbelievable seven league titles in seven seasons straight, there is a sense of excitement regarding Serie A. With every team recruiting some seriously talented players from across the globe, with the squads looking as fierce as ever, Serie A has stolen the headlines this season to become THE league to watch.

Today, we take a look back at the top 5 reasons why Serie A is the league to watch this season.

1. Ronaldo is money

As unbelievable as it may have sounded before, the unthinkable did happen. After 9 years, Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid to join Juventus in one of the, if not THE, biggest transfer of recent times.

With the Portuguese superstar joining the old lady of Turin, Serie A has seen a massive uprise in terms of audience attraction. Even the person who watches football every once in a while is highly likely to be excited about the Portuguese’s new journey.

Juventus’ share price has risen, the face value has already seen a huge hike. In terms of sales, Juventus sold half a million ‘CR7’ shirts after the day he joined. The global audience and Ronaldo’s huge fanbase will, for sure, keep an eye out for Serie A to at least watch what arguably the best player in the world has to offer.

2. Napoli still a threat under for Juventus

Of the past seven seasons when they’ve won the ‘Scudetto’, Juventus faced the sternest of tests last season when they pushed Juventus to the literal last resort for the title. Juventus ended up winning it, but Napoli’s heroics didn’t go unnoticed.

With the main two architects, manager Maurizio Sarri and midfield general Jorginho joining Chelsea, many thought that would be the end to Napoli’s charge for a scudetto. But they couldn’t be more wrong. In came veteran Carlo Ancelotti to replace Sarri.

With almost the same squad as last season barring Jorginho’s departure, Napoli have started strong once again. They’ve already beaten AC Milan and Lazio. Their surprising loss to Sampdoria looked quite shocking, but it’s still early days. Napoli’s performances reek of intent and to finish off oppositions. With a manager who knows a thing or two about winning Leagues; Napoli will once again prove to be a stern test for Maximiliano Allegri’s men.

3. No one is ready to step aside

If one truly judges the quality of the leagues’ transfer activities, there can’t be any doubt as to which league had the best window so far. The likes of Juventus, Napoli have strengthened; but so have the Inter, Milan and Lazio’s.

Inter Milan have signed Radja Nainggolan, Stefan De Vrij, Lautaro Martinez to boost up both their defense and attack. AC Milan have also signed players like Diego Laxalt and Tiemoue Bakayoko. While none of them maybe amongst the prime candidates to dethrone Juventus, these teams look quite the finished article in terms of squads. AS Roma have signed a whole host of players. With players like Justin Roberts, Steven N’Zonzi, The ‘Giallorossi’ also look like a team to keep a close eye on.

4. Managerial Masterclass

Serie A has to be the most complex league in the world. With Italy and its ever iconic relation with defence, they’ve almost always specialised on making tactical master strokes that might work.

For example, Sarri had a few stints in Serie A, but no one really knew how good he exactly was until he was named the manager of SSC Napoli head coach. After that for three years, Sarri has used his tactical game to make us understand the game better. And it’s not just not Sarri. Young coaches like Eusebio Di Francesco, Simone Inzaghi in the ranks and exciting teams to choose from, Serie A looks set to be home to many managerial masterclasses this year.

5. No more extreme obsession with Defense

No matter how strong the bond of Italy and defensive football was; this season, the obsession won’t be towards shutting up shop only. With players like Roberts, Ronaldo, N’Zonzi have already joined the league; making the entire league hoping to perfectly demonstrate their caliber to win them the ultimate moaner.

This season, with the amount of fresh new attacking talents in the ranks, every team looks fierce. And almost every week, almost every matches have produced good amount of goals. Even Gattuso’s Milan scored and played fluent football and not the traditional defensive strategy that they follow. And the results are there. Many Serie A matches have pushed the audience back against their seats. As has been the pressure, the end to end high intensity attacking football of the Serie A.

Goal. Of. The. Season. Take a bow Fabio Quagliarella! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/yUjmPNEs74 — Adam Digby (@Adz77) September 2, 2018

With everything coming together, the Serie A hierarchy should be licking their lips on the prospect of Serie A attracting attendances like a Coldplay concert this season.