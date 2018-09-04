Three blanks in a row: Should Juventus be worried about Cristiano Ronaldo?

25th August, 2018. The date will forever be remembered very fondly by the Juventus fans. After all, this was the date on which their club record signing, world beater, Cristiano Ronaldo made his debut in the Juventus stadium after his astonishing and, to a lot of extent, unexpected move to Turin from Madrid.

The move costed 100 million euros, an amount that Juventus gained back in no time from Ronaldo’s jersey sales almost. There was a time back in the 90s when Serie A was the league to watch. Players like Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Lima, Christian Vieri, Gabriel Batistuta used to grace Italy. After a long hiatus of truly iconic players joining Serie A, Ronaldo broke the trend after his transfer that took the world by storm.

With the likes Paulo Dybala, Miralem Pjanic, Mario Mandzukic already in the ranks, Juventus were expected to fire from the get go. And they did just that. With three wins from the opening three matches, Juventus remain the only side to have a 100% winning record in the 2018-19 edition of the Italian league and thus, unsurprisingly, sit atop the table this early. But all is not that rosy dosy for ‘The Bianconeris’. Why? In two words, the answer would be Cristiano Ronaldo. Now, he’s not been a problem or a burden for the Turin outfit. But Ronaldo has looked a shadow of his previous predatory self in the three competitive matches he’s played for Juventus. Failing to score, Ronaldo even failed to impress. His overall play didn’t please the eyes of the thousands of fans eagerly waiting for the Portuguese superstar to tear Serie A apart.

Now, Serie A is not one’s typical European league. Ever since its invention, the league has taken much pride in specializing in defense. Therefore, the overall goal rush that’s very natural in various other league such as in England or in Spain are pretty rare. Juventus won the league last season, their record seventh in a row. But they scored 86 goals in 38 matches, an average over just two goals per game. Now, with the great wall of China-like defense of Juventus, they didn’t have to suffer. The point here is the lack of goals in Serie A. Last season, EPL Champion Manchester City reached three figures in terms of goals scored. Spanish Barcelona missed the magical figure by just a solitary goal. But we’re talking about Cristiano Ronaldo here. Someone, to whom, the league’s name or quality doesn’t matter. He just gives his all to understand the game and destroy oppositions with his extremely efficient eye for goal.

Ronaldo struggled heavily against Chievo in their very first match. He was not that much involved as he’d have liked to be. Juventus’ wins covered up for his underwhelming performances. His next level shirt sales also distracted fans from his in field performance. Against Chievo, Ronaldo’s combination with his other teammates was pretty obvious. But that got to an extent where Ronaldo was not marked heavily by Chievo. He did looked dangerous here and there but that’s not Cristiano Ronaldo. In his second match against Lazio, much were expected of him. But that was basically all smoke and no fire. Ronaldo failed to impress once again. He did see a tremendous dipping shot of his being saved. But the fact that he’s lacking the sharpness was evident when he failed to tap in a Joao Cancelo cross just in front of the goal. Luckily for Juve, Mandzukic was ready to pounce as he slotted home the rebound which ricochet off of Ronaldo’s heels. Mandzukic wheeled away in celebration. Ronaldo, for a few seconds, was seen to vent out his disappointment on himself.

• 23 shots

• 0 goals Why it is Juventus’ rivals that should be worried about Cristiano Ronaldo… not Juventus themselves – https://t.co/5ObXRXOGku pic.twitter.com/gUxR6lZ3eT — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 4, 2018

So, what’s plaguing the man who used to score for fun? Well, the first and foremost issue would be the immense difference of physicality in Italy and Spain. La Liga is not a very physical league whereas Serie A is. Moreover, in Real Madrid; the entire setup of the team was made out with Ronaldo being the centre. The likes of Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric used to look for him whenever they thought an attack can be brewed. But that’s not the case in Juventus. His front four companions; Costa, Dybala, Mandzukic, are never shy to take a shot on his own. And they certainly won’t start playing ‘FOR’ Ronaldo. These three have an eye for goal and they aren’t afraid to express themselves. The communication gap or the combination gap is there to be seen.

Against Parma in the latest match, Juventus won by the skin of their teeth. Ronaldo was invisible once again. After a ‘hat trick’ of awful showings, Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport slammed Ronaldo and published a front page with ‘CR5.5’ written, a reference to his fantasy score last week against Palace. Juventus legend Ciro Fererra has also warned Ronaldo that he wouldn’t score 30 to 40 goals this season.

He made the points of the league’s physicality and that 30 goals in a Serie A season is something close to impossible, “I think he’ll get maximum 25-26 goals this season, but certainly fewer than he’s accustomed to scoring in Spain. He won’t get more than 30 goals, in my view. It’s different in Italy and I am not saying that just because of the defenders we have here, but also the style of football. It’s more tactical and even the smaller teams are more organised. Having said that, you cannot criticise Ronaldo, as he is a phenomenon and a great professional. This is why it makes me smile to see this apprehension over when he’ll score his first goal”.

Coach Max Allegri has also defended Ronaldo, “The difference is the strength from Spain to Italy. Also, every team here defends well which makes scoring goals a little difficult. Only Gonzalo scored 30 goals in a season which was a case of exception. But Ronaldo will fire once he starts scoring. Well, the top scorers of Serie A never won the league. So maybe, it’s a good omen for all of us”.

Cristiano started slow last year, too. It turned out just fine 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Md8wVWXjf2 — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 3, 2018

Ronaldo is a maverick. He won’t give up ever. Quite eerily, Ronaldo also failed to score with his first 23 shots on goal last season for Real. He ended the season bagging 26 in the league. With the international break incoming, Ronaldo has not been included in the Portugal side. He came into Juventus after the weariness of the World Cup. So, it’s safe to say that he hasn’t had a proper resting period which does wonders to people. With European club football on a two-week vacation, Juventus would hope their misfiring Portuguese rediscovers the beastly scoring form that helped him become one of the all time greats.