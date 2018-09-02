Allegri: Ronaldo needs time to adjust to Serie A

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal drought has been caused by differences between Serie A and La Liga.

Ronaldo has yet to get himself on the scoresheet in three league appearances since joining Juventus from Real Madrid, although the Bianconeri have nevertheless picked up all nine points on offer.

After Juve’s 2-1 win over Parma on Saturday, Allegri told DAZN: “It is always hard to play against Parma for us. We started slowly but we did better in the second half I feel.

“Cristiano Ronaldo? Well the Serie A isn’t an easy league. It is a different league compared to the Liga so he will need to adjust his game. Even so, he played a solid game and he helped the team out. He will now have some time to rest and get ready for our next games.”

Ronaldo netted 26 times in 27 La Liga appearances for Real Madrid last season, recovering from a difficult start to the campaign to finish second on the league’s top scorers’ list.

He will be hoping that his 2018/19 season at Juventus follows a similar trajectory.