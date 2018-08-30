El Shaarawy explains why no goals yet for Ronaldo

Roma forward Stephan El Shaarawy believes that Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to score his first goal for the club due to tighter Serie A defences.

Ronaldo joined the Italian giants from Real Madrid ahead of 2018/19 in what many in the game deem to be one of the ‘deals of the century’.

The deal cost Juve 110 million euro with the Portuguese set to earn 30 million euro per season over four years at the outfit from Turin.

Despite the price-tag and massive expectations, the 33-year-old is yet to get off the mark for Bianconeri in his opening two matches against Chievo Verona away and at home to Lazio.

El Shaarawy told reporters: “Juventus is stronger than last year, it will be difficult to keep up the pace. They have important alternatives.

“We have to do our best in the championship without thinking too much about them. We think about winning, then we will see.

“Ronaldo still dry? The Italian defences are more difficult to overcome than in other tournaments. He was also unlucky, we saw his talent in the two matches, he could have scored a goal.”