Genoa fans stay silent for victims of bridge collapse

Fans of Seria A side Genoa stayed silent for nearly an entire half of football to honor victims of the bridge collapse earlier this month.
On August 14, 43 people lost their lives when a bridge in the Italian city of Genoa collapsed.
To honour their memories, Genoa fans planned to stay silent until the 43-minute mark of the first half of Sunday’s match against Empoli – a message that had clearly made its way through the stadium:
43 minuti di silenzio della curva nord. #GenoaEmpoli
While the silence was broken when Genoa scored two early goals, even then the celebrations were very subdued:
Le but de #Piatek #GenoaEmpoli 1-0
pic.twitter.com/poAqPg8vJo
Genoa held on to win the match 2-1.