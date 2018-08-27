Genoa fans stay silent for victims of bridge collapse

Fans of Seria A side Genoa stayed silent for nearly an entire half of football to honor victims of the bridge collapse earlier this month.

On August 14, 43 people lost their lives when a bridge in the Italian city of Genoa collapsed.

To honour their memories, Genoa fans planned to stay silent until the 43-minute mark of the first half of Sunday’s match against Empoli – a message that had clearly made its way through the stadium:

43 minuti di silenzio della curva nord. #GenoaEmpoli pic.twitter.com/GMCUUskBmf — Juse Doomsday (@JuseDoomsday) August 26, 2018

While the silence was broken when Genoa scored two early goals, even then the celebrations were very subdued:

Genoa held on to win the match 2-1.