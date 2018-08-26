Ronaldo draws blank on home debut for Juve

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo is still to score his first goal for the club after not getting on the scoresheet in Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Lazio at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Strikes from Miralem Pjanic and Mario Mandzukic ensured a 2-0 win for the champions in the Serie A clash.

Ronaldo came close to scoring on a number of occasions though was thwarted by some fine saves by goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha.

Nonetheless, he did record an unintentional assist for Mandzukic’s decisive second goal on the night. Juve have now won their opening two matches after last weekend’s 3-2 victory over Chievo in Verona.

Speaking to reporters after the game, bianconeri boss Massimiliano Allegri was nonetheless pleased with the former Real Madrid superstar’s contribution.

He said: “The danger today was getting swept up in the enthusiasm of the stadium for Ronaldo’s first game at the stadium. We went from being frenetic at times to falling asleep at others.

“I’m happy with the performance, it was our first head-to-head with one of the other big clubs and it went well.

“Cristiano has been with us for 15 days, he worked well in the defensive phase and proved to be a smart lad.

“He understood that the Italian championship is completely different from the Spanish one and he has understood the DNA of Juventus.

“Then everyone is waiting for his goal, but I’m happy with what he did and how he is settling in because he is a very humble guy.”