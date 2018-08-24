Ancelotti eyes Serie A title with Napoli

New Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti has set his sights on the Serie A title and hopes his experience will help his team close the gap on Juventus.

Last season, the Partenopei came agonisingly close to ending the Bianconeri’s dominant run in the Italian top flight as they finished only four points below them in second place.

Ancelotti has enormous experience, especially when it comes to winning league titles. The Italian won the Scudetto with AC Milan in 2005, clinched the Premier League trophy with Chelsea in 2010, lifted the Ligue 1 title with PSG in 2013, and led Bayern Munich to the Bundesliga title in 2017.

🎙 #Rui: "This is a solid group: we feel even stronger and more mature than in years past. Winning in Rome was important in getting the season off to a good start".

“I hope to take Napoli on to the top of the Serie A podium,” Ancelotti told DAZN.

“This squad has a lot of quality and haven’t reached the top of the podium yet, but are very close.

“I hope with my experience and help to take them on that final step.”