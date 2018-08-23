Roma a better move for Kluivert than United

Justin Kluivert’s father Patrick believes his son made the correct decision to sign for Roma instead of joining Manchester United in the Premier League.

The 19-year-old winger was rated highly by many of Europe’s top teams after impressive performances for Ajax in the Eredivisie over the last few years.

Both United and the Giallorossi were heavily linked with moves for Kluivert in recent months, but in the end, he opted to sign for the Serie A outfit, rejecting the Red Devils.

His father Patrick admits he would have liked to see Justin stay at Ajax for another year, but has supported his decision to sign for Roma ahead of United.

“I’m very satisfied with what he is doing,” Patrick told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“He doesn’t speak much, but he is someone who knows how to listen and is motivated, I would have liked [him] to stay in Ajax for another year, but he chose for himself. I think Roma is a good solution.

“A jump to the Premier League would have been difficult… I think United would have been too big a jump. Roma is an important club, but the pressures are lower.

“Roma must not win by force and it is a club that is used to good football. It is the ideal place for Justin right now.”