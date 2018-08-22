Kaka turns down director role at AC Milan

Retired Brazil and AC Milan legend Kaka says he is not considering taking up a director role at the club as he wants to focus on spending more time with his family.

The 36-year-old ended his playing career with Orlando City in America’s Major League Soccer in 2017.

The Brazilian superstar earlier made his name with Rossoneri in 2003 until 2009, before a less successful move to Real Madrid.

During his distinguished career he won a variety of major honours including the Ballon d’Or in 2007 as well as the 2002 World Cup with the Selecao.

However, despite speculation linking him with a move back to the Italian giants in a boardroom capacity, Kaka insists this is not something he is seeking in the immediate future.

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport: “The priority for me is to remain with my children Luca and Isabela, who are still small and live in Sao Paulo. Luca’s 10 years old and Isabel seven.

“For me, it’s difficult to leave them now, so I’m not looking for any particular role. And I still need to study too and understand the mechanisms of work which is new to me.

“I’m going to follow a course to become a sporting director here in Brazil and as soon as it’s possible, I’ll take the one to become a coach in Coverciano, but only to round myself off.

“Right now, I want to stay by my family and I cannot imagine any precise job. I was going to come to Italy anyway in this period, for personal reasons, so I’ll take advantage of this to test the water.”