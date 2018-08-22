Spalletti fined for insulting referee

Inter Milan head coach Luciano Spalletti has received a fine for his “gravely offensive” remarks towards the referee in the opening-day defeat to Sassuolo.

The 59-year-old was rewarded with a new long-term contract last week after guiding the Nerazzurri back to the UEFA Champions League in his first season at the San Siro.

👊 | 85' Not long left to go now. Come on, lads! One last push. #SassuoloInter 1-0 pic.twitter.com/M3vKWUeN7w — Inter (@Inter_en) August 19, 2018

Inter were active in the off-season transfer market in preparation for their return to Europe’s elite club competition for the first time in six years.

However, their Serie A campaign got off to a stuttering start when the Neroverdi recorded a 1-0 win at the MAPEI Stadium on Sunday, courtesy of Domenico Berardi’s 27th-minute penalty.

Spalletti was clearly unhappy with Maurizio Mariani during the league encounter and confronted the match official after the final whistle.

The Italian has subsequently been fined €10,000 by Lega Serie A and warned about his future conduct.