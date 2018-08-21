Ronaldo sends best wishes to Sorrentino after injury

Cristiano Ronaldo has sent goalkeeper Stefano Sorrentino his best wishes after accidentally injuring him during Juventus’ 3-2 win over Chievo Verona.

Ronaldo caught Sorrentino in the face while trying to get on the end of a loose ball in the box, leaving the 39-year-old unconscious and with a broken nose.

Sorrentino was hospitalised as a result of the collision but appeared to be in good spirits afterwards.

“He is a champion with a capital ‘C’ who can decide matches at any moment,” the keeper told Sky Sport Italia.

“Before the game, I told myself that I should try to stop him in any way I could.

“I only found out that the clash was with Cristiano Ronaldo, because I don’t remember anything of what happened after going to get the ball, only that someone put his hands in my mouth to take out my tongue and then slowly I began to regain consciousness.

“Usually it is him to take a foul, I can say that I’m one of the few to have taken a foul from him!”

Furthermore, Sorrentino revealed on Twitter that Ronaldo has been in touch with him, writing: “I received a message of support and to get well soon from Cristiano Ronaldo. Thanks, legend!”

Ronaldo was unable to get on the scoresheet on his Serie A debut, but will be looking to get off the mark in Juve colours when they face Lazio on Saturday.