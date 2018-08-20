Spalletti unfazed by Inter’s losing start

Inter manager Luciano Spalletti has played down his side’s defeat to Sassuolo in their opening game of the Serie A season and insists they can bounce back.

The Nerazzurri gave away a penalty early in the game, which Domenico Berardi slotted, and it was enough to see Sassuolo through to a 1-0 victory at home.

The spot-kick was conceded by Miranda who fouled Federico Di Francesco after Inter’s high defensive line was exposed by Sassuolo’s pace. However, Spalletti defended his players and made it clear that they followed his instructions to the letter.

“The team played the match like they should’ve done,” he said, as quoted by Inter’s official website.

“We conceded too many counter-attacks but we lost because of a penalty, not because of the opposition’s dominance.

“The reaction was there after we had conceded, but it was increasingly difficult because [Sassuolo] played mostly on the counter-attack.

“They waited, leaving us to dictate play and then chose the right moment to attack us. Unfortunately, it’s easy to lose the ball on a pitch like this and things are easier if you play on the counter-attack.

“Defeats influence enthusiasm and pressure but there are still 50 games left to play and we know how to deal with the situation.”