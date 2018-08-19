Juventus win dramatic clash as Ronaldo makes debut

Cristiano Ronaldo’s first official match in Juventus colours ended with a 3-2 victory over Chievo after a stoppage time goal from Federico Bernardeschi.

Earlier, Juve had a goal ruled out by VAR following an incident involving Ronaldo. The former Real Madrid stalwart was judged to have handled the ball before colliding with Chievo goalkeeper Stefano Sorrentino in the build-up to Mario Mandzukic’s goal, which was subsequently disallowed.

Juventus took the lead in just the third minute through a close-range effort from Sami Khedira, but Mariusz Stepinski was headed in the equaliser.

And the home side took a surprise lead against the Italian champions in the 56th minute after Emanuele Giaccherini won and then scored a penalty.

A big upset looked on the cards until a disastrous own goal from Mattia Bani say Juve draw level.

That set the stage for a frantic final 10 minutes, and just as it looked as if Chievo had held on to secure an unlikely draw, Bernardeschi was on hand to break the home fans’ hearts with a 93rd-minute winner after some vital work from Alex Sandro in the build-up.

Starting as a lone striker up front, Ronaldo did not score but forced Sorrentino to make several saves, including in the 19th minute when a shot went just wide from 20 yards, and again 10 minutes later, when he volleyed across goal from a narrow angle.

He looked even more dangerous after the break, a powerful dipping shot forcing the save from Sorrentino, before a free header went straight at the goalkeeper.

Ronaldo moved to the left midway through the second half after the introduction of Mandzukic, and his best chance came via a curling shot that forced a diving one-handed save from Sorrentino.

Fabrizio Cacciatore also snuffed out a potent Ronaldo attack with a last-ditch tackle, while the Portugal captain also tried his luck with a trademark free-kick that was well saved.