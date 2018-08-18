Ospina completes Serie A switch

Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina has completed a season-long loan spell to Serie A side-Napoli.

The Colombian has had to play second fiddle to Petr Cech over the last two seasons and his situation did not improve with the arrival of Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen.

Ospina was in goals for the Gunners when they beat Chelsea in the final to clinch the 2017 Emirates FA Cup. He won two FA Cups as well as the Community Shield after joining the London club from Nice in 2014.

Napoli have been in search of an experienced goalkeeper following the departure of Pepe Reina, who joined AC Milan on a free transfer.

Arsenal announced in a statement: “David joined us from Nice in 2014 after six years in Ligue 1 and made 70 appearances.

“He was our goalkeeper in the 2017 Emirates Cup final win over Chelsea. He has won two FA Cups and an FA Community Shield during his time with us.

“David is a Colombian international with 90 caps. He has represented his country at two FIFA World Cups-in 2014 and 2018.

“We would like to wish David the very best for the season.”