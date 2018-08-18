Inter announce they will sue La Liga president

Inter Milan have vowed legal action against La Liga president Javier Tebas for his accusation that the club offered Luka Modric more money than they can pay.

Real Madrid have complained to FIFA about Inter’s pursuit of the Croatian midfielder. In an interview with ABC, Tebas criticised the Nerazzurri for offering Modric “a lot of money” despite having “no money”.

The allegations have angered both Inter and Lega Serie A, with the former releasing a statement saying: “Inter announces that it will take legal action against Mr Javier Tebas in the face of statements made today in the press.”

Meanwhile, Lega Serie A said: “The Lega Serie A is surprised and upset by the declarations of LaLiga president Javier Tebas.

“These comments were made without having any knowledge, yet damage the reputation and put into doubt the integrity of two Italian clubs and the league.

“Lega Serie A cannot passively accept comments that use the media to destabilise us on the international stage.”

The league insisted that its clubs adhere to international rules and suggested that Tebas made accusations against them as a result of being “frightened”.

Inter are competing in their first Champions League campaign since 2011/12, while Real Madrid have won the last three titles.