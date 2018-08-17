Juventus part ways with long serving Marchisio

Juventus have announced the departure of long-serving midfielder Claudio Marchisio after 25 years of service to the club.

The 32-year-old midfielder leaves the Bianconeri after an uncertainty over his future having struggled for game time last season.

He is the second of the club’s long-serving legends that leaves the Old Lady of Turin after the departure of Gianluigi Buffon, who has since joined Paris Saint-Germain.

The Italian has won seven consecutive Serie A, four Coppa Italia trophies and three Italian Super Cups during a long career at Juve.

Juventus said in a statement: “Twenty-five years have passed since Claudio put on the black and white shirt for the very first time. He was aged just seven with a mad desire to play for his hometown club and a head full of dreams.

“His dream back then, as he has so often retold, was to wear the very same shirt in front of thousands of fans, fighting for the most coveted trophies that the beautiful game has to offer.

“Moreover, his 389 appearances in the black and white mean he sits 18th in the club’s all-time list of highest-capped footballers.

“And it will be a pleasure to keep following him, with whichever shirt he will wear in the future. For the black and white stripes, as we know, will always form an indelible part of him and his story.

“Thanks for everything, Claudio! We wish you the very best!”