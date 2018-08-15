Roma snap up Nzonzi from Sevilla

Roma have signed Sevilla midfielder Steven Nzonzi in a deal said to be worth up to around £27 million.

The 29-year old France midfielder, a member of Didier Deschamps’ World Cup winning squad, had also been linked with a big-money move to the Premier League, with Arsenal reportedly interested.

He made five appearances in Russia, coming off the bench in the final during their 4-2 win over Croatia in Moscow.

The former Blackburn Rovers and Stoke star spent three years with Sevilla, during which time he won the 2016 Europa League.

Nzonzi has signed a four-year contract for £23.7 million with another £3.6 million in potential add-ons.

Roma finished third in Serie A last season behind Juventus and Napoli. They play their first game of the new Serie A season at Torino on Sunday.