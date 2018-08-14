Nedved hails Juve signings Ronaldo and Can

Juventus vice-president Pavel Nedved believes Cristiano Ronaldo raises the club’s stature in Europe, while Emre Can is also a crucial addition in Turin.

CLICK HERE for Transfer Buzz news and updates

CLICK HERE for more Serie A

Ronaldo completed his €112million move from Real Madrid last month and scored his first goal for the Bianconeri in the annual friendly game between the club’s senior and youth teams on Sunday.

Nedved told Juventus TV: “Juventus’ step forward among the big clubs in Europe has been confirmed further.

“That we managed to bring Ronaldo to Juventus is something exceptional.

“It’ll give us a bit more for the future, as well as for all of Italian football.”

Nedved also spoke highly of new signing Emre Can, who joined the defending Serie A champions as a free agent after his Liverpool contract expired.

“There’s been very little talk about Emre Can but this was an important move,” Nedved added. “He was wanted across Europe by many big clubs but we managed to sign him. He’s a player with a lot of substance to his game both tactically and technically.

“He is a typical German player who knows how to distribute very well. You’ll see that he will be very important to the team.”