Juve fans flock to tiny town for season opener

The tiny town of Villar Perosa in Italy doubled in population as Juventus began their season against Juventus B on Sunday.

The Italian club’s annual curtain-raiser is hosted in Villar Perosa – population 4000 – and features a friendly hosted by the Agnelli family, the Juventus owners.

This year, with many hoping to catch their first glimpse of Cristiano Ronaldo in Juventus shirt, reports suggest that over 5000 fans travelled to the sleepy hollow for the event.

Fans were not let down, as Ronaldo scored in the 5-0 victory. The game was then called off in the 72nd minute due to fans invading the pitch, as per tradition. The crowd broke into a chant – Ronaldo, bring us the Champions League – during the hysterics.

John Elkann, the chairman of Fiat, an Agnelli founded company, is delighted at Ronaldo joining the Serie A champions.

“Now the best team in the world has the best player in the world,” he told BBC Sport.

“It’s great to see what a natural fit he is in the black-and-white shirt and how well he’s slotted into the team. Villar Perosa brings the Juve family together. This is a one-off moment, unique to Juventus, for all those who love the Bianconeri.”