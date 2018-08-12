Spalletti expects Modric to stay in Madrid

Inter Milan coach Luciano Spalletti has admitted that he is expecting Luka Modric to stay at Real Madrid despite his club’s best efforts.

Nevertheless, the former Roma boss has claimed that Modric’s interest in San Siro is a positive sign for Nerazzurri, who are gearing up for their first Champions League campaign since 2011/12.

“The fact that he has interest in us is a great sign for our project,” Spalletti told Sky Sport Italia.

“It’s not easy to get these type of players. He may not come but our directors still did a great job, so let’s see.

“I don’t think he will come, because Real Madrid still want to count on him. We’re a strong side. If Modric were to join us, we’d be very strong.”

Modric was named Player of the Tournament at the recently completed World Cup in Russia, as he inspired Croatia on their run to the final, where they eventually lost 4-2 to France.

Real Madrid, who have won the last three UEFA Champions League titles, have already lost Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus during this transfer window and are apparently unwilling to let another star player move to Serie A.