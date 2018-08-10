Allegri: Rejecting Real was the right decision

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri says he rejected the chance to take over at Real Madrid due to the respect he has for the Serie A champions.

Allegri was linked with a move to Los Merengues towards the end of last season, following Zinedine Zidane’s departure, but he turned down the opportunity and Julen Lopetegui was appointed instead.

The 50-year-old manager admits he felt honoured to be considered for the job in Madrid, but has also made it clear that he has no regrets about the decision.

Speaking to Stile Mese magazine, Allegri said: “I said ‘no’ to Real Madrid because I made a commitment with the president.

“Therefore, my maximum respect for Juventus and given word were why I rejected the call of Real Madrid, the biggest club in the world and the dream for every coach.

“I’d be a hypocrite if I said I wasn’t honoured by their consideration, but I’m absolutely convinced that I made the right decision.

“Am I a ‘bandiera’ like Buffon or Del Piero? I absolutely don’t want to be equated with them because they’re players who wrote Juventus’ history, whereas I’ve only been here for four years.”

Allegri has won four consecutive Serie A titles with the Old Lady after taking over from former Juve boss Antonio Conte.