Costa: Ronaldo can take Juve higher

Juventus winger Douglas Costa is excited to be playing alongside superstar signing Cristiano Ronaldo this season and believes he will raise the club to a new level.

Ronaldo completed his stunning €112million transfer from Real Madrid last month and will be looking to help the Bianconeri clinch their eighth consecutive Serie A title, and possibly their first UEFA Champions League crown since 1996.

Costa is relishing the chance to play with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner and has backed him to make a real impact in Turin this campaign.

“I think Ronaldo was already at a high level, but he really wanted to take another step to enhance his status,” Costa told Italian Football TV.

“I think CR7 has everything to take us to the next level and do important things this season.

“Ronaldo is a really important player, but we also have Dybala and other important players. I’ve played with Neymar, so it’s not totally new for me to play with someone at [Ronaldo’s] level.

“Everyone has welcomed him and we know how much he can improve us. We can’t hide it, it’s clear.”