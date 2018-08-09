Napoli snap up Malcuit from Lille

Napoli have completed the signing of Kevin Malcuit from Lille to bolster their squad ahead of the new Serie A season.

The 27-year-old defender is expected to provide competition for Albanian full-back Elseid Hysaj in Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Malcuit, who has also played for Monaco and Saint-Etienne in Ligue 1, underwent a medical at the Villa Stuart clinic on Tuesday, with the Azzurri officially announcing his arrival 24 hours later.

The Naples outfit had been linked with Santiago Arias, Matteo Darmian and Sime Vrsaljko, but opted for the Frenchman in the end.

Inter Milan, West Ham and Fulham were also said to have shown interest in Malcuit.