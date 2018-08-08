Lazio: Milinkovic-Savic worth more than Pogba

Lazio president Claudio Lotito reckons Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is worth more than Paul Pogba, but has received no offers for the in-demand midfielder.

CLICK HERE for Transfer Buzz news and updates

CLICK HERE for more on the Premier League

The Serbian midfielder has been linked with several of European giants such as Manchester United, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-German as well as Italian Serie A duo of Juventus and AC Milan.

Back to work 💪⚽️🔵⚪️🦅 @official_sslazio A post shared by Sergej Milinkovic Savic (@sergej___21) on Aug 1, 2018 at 11:46am PDT

Lotito has warned clubs that are after the signature of his star midfielder to be prepared to pay more than what Manchester United paid Juventus when they signed Pogba in 2016.

Pogba re-joined United for a then world record transfer fee of €105 million (£89.3 million).

Lotito told Corriere della Sera: “Up until now, no one has put themselves forward.

“No official offers have come into me, not from Milan or Juve and certainly not from Real Madrid or United.

“I am certainly not pushing to sell him, but if you ask me how much he is worth now I’ll remind you that last year, on 29 August, I turned down an offer of €110m.

“How much was Pogba sold to Manchester United for? €105m plus €5m in add-ons?

“And now Milinkovic is worth more, because it’s far clearer.”