Leonardo: Milinkovic-Savic is out of Milan’s reach

AC Milan technical director Leonardo admits the Rossoneri would love to sign Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic but Financial Fair Play regulations won’t allow it.

The Serie A outfit has already brought in seven new signings for the upcoming season. Three were signed on free transfers, namely Pepe Reina, Alen Halilovic, and Ivan Strinic, while Mattia Caldara, Nikola Kalinic, Gonzalo Higuain, and Fabio Borini cost a combined €78million.

Milan also spent around €190million last season, which has restricted their spending this transfer window, and Leonardo says even though Milinkovic-Savic is a phenomenal player he is simply too expensive.

“In light of Financial Fair Play we won’t be signing a top midfielder,” Leonardo said at news conference.

“If we can find a way – within the rules – to pull off a miracle and sign a player who will bring a lot to the team then we’ll try to do it. But we may not be able to.

“The deal we already did gives us a lot and stays within the rules, but it’s very difficult to do again.

“Milinkovic-Savic is a dream for many teams, unfortunately right now dreaming about a player who is worth so much is not possible for us.

“Even a year ago when I was asked to choose one Serie A player [Milan wanted] he was the one I picked. He’s the complete modern midfielder, but it’s not financially possible for us to sign him.”