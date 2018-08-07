Martinez: I can play with Icardi

New Inter Milan signing Lautaro Martinez insists he won’t have any problem playing alongside club captain Mauro Icardi, despite previously playing in a similar position.

Martinez signed a five-year contract with the Nerazzurri after joining from Racing Club in Argentina, and will provide the Serie A outfit some much-needed depth in the striking department as they prepare for their return to the UEFA Champions League.

The 20-year-old has made it clear that he’s quite content with playing a deeper role behind star striker Icardi, if Inter head coach Luciano Spalletti deems it necessary.

“I was playing as a playmaker at Racing. There were a lot of forwards and I was moved later. I can stay there or move. I just need to be useful,” Martinez told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Asked about adjusting to life in Italy, he added: “The differences between Italy and South America are clear, because here you play a more dynamic, faster football.

“Even the pitches change a lot compared to Argentina, as well as the work day by day.

“My team-mates are very important because I feel comfortable in the new environment. Before I landed in Italy, Icardi called me. As soon as I arrived, he tried to ask me if I needed anything. I’m lucky to have a friend like him.”