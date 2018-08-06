Allegri rules out more Juve signings

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri reckons the club have completed their business in the transfer market ahead of the new Serie A season.

Cristiano Ronaldo headlines the new arrivals at the Juventus Stadium following his big-money move from Real Madrid. The Bianconeri have also re-signed Leonardo Bonucci from Milan.

Allegri admits that he is looking forward to working with Ronaldo and is happy with his new acquisitions.

The Italian champions have been fine-tuning their preparations in the United States and suffered a 3-1 loss to Los Blancos in their final match of the pre-season tour.

“The club did what it had to do,” Allegri told journalists. “More signings? We’re already competitive as we are and I can’t wait to start the season with everyone available.

“It’ll be a pleasure to coach Ronaldo; he’s the best player in the world with Messi. With the arrival of Bonucci, we have five players for two positions.

“It’ll be a very tough season, so we’ll need everyone. Some young players have showed a lot in the US, so they could also find space with us.

“The match was a great test for us, between two great teams. We were happy to be involved in the four games played here, ahead of the new season.

“It was a great experience for us, since we were able to measure up against a team with particular quality.”