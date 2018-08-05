Perisic: Bayern know where to find me

Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic has insisted he is happy at his current club, but also hinted that he would not mind a move to FC Bayern München.

New Bayern head coach Niko Kovac was in charge of the Croatia national team between 2013 and 2015, and Perisic has fond memories of his country’s former manager.

“He had very big influence on me, I played great for Croatia under him and I congratulate him on everything he has done in Germany and signing for Bayern,” the 29-year-old told Sportske Novosti.

Perisic has also been heavily linked with Manchester United, and on the possibility of a move away, he said: “Last year I signed new five-year deal with Inter, I enjoy great status at the club.

“It is true Inter has not had the results it should have since 2010, there were some problems, bad decisions, but somehow I feel we are on the right way to return to old glory.

“I heard some clubs want me but they have to talk to my club and only after that could I join the negotiations and decide. If I was to change club, it could only be to a top league and top club.”

Although he singled out England and Spain as countries which he would like to test himself in, Perisic suggested that Bayern have a chance of acquiring his services too.

On the possibility of reuniting with Kovac at the Allianz Arena, he said: “Me? If they want me, they know where to find me!”

Perisic picked up 11 goals and nine assists during the 2017/18 Serie A campaign before shining for his country in their run to the World Cup final in Russia.