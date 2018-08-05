Spalletti: I’m dreaming with fans about Modric

Inter Milan coach Luciano Spalletti has said that he is “dreaming with the fans” about a potential move for Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric.

Modric has been an influential figure for Los Blancos in their four Champions League triumphs during the last five seasons. Furthermore, he won Player of the Tournament at the FIFA World Cup in Russia, which saw Croatia beaten 4-2 in the final by France.

He has been linked with a move to San Siro, but indications are that Real Madrid are unwilling to let him leave.

Nevertheless, Spalletti has continued to fuel speculation. He told Sky Sport Italia: “A player of that calibre would be important for any club, let alone us.

“I will keep on dreaming with the fans.

“But whatever happens, we have all of our cards in order to deal with anything.

“There are still a few days left in the window and if at the last moment I am given [Lionel] Messi, I would gladly accept that!”

Inter will take part in their first Champions League campaign since 2011/12 this season after a solid 2017/18. They were last crowned European champions in 2010 under Jose Mourinho, having previously earned the prize in 1964 and 1965, but the club has struggled to reach those heights since the Portuguese boss departed for Madrid straight afterwards.